Megan Fox Put On Her Finest Lingerie-Inspired Outfit To Make An Important Announcement: 'I Go Both Ways'

I don’t pretend to understand everything that comes out of the mouths of those creating pop culture headlines. That was the case earlier this month when Megan Fox decided to let everyone know she was still alive.

I didn’t know there was a need for the announcement and I didn’t spend too much time getting wrapped up in it. I noted it and kept on moving. She said something about us being doomed and I again noted it.

I won't fall into the endless trap of trying to figure out what in the world she could be talking about. That announcement, as far as I was concerned, was about two things; putting her down as still alive and noting she wore a thong.

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I applied the same approach to Megan's latest social media announcement, which came on Monday and was accompanied by her wearing her finest lingerie-inspired outfit.

I gathered from her attire that she had something she felt was important to say. But I wasn’t going to spend hours trying to decode what she could have meant by the caption "i go both ways."

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Is this a reference to the movie "Jennifer's Body?" I don’t know, I've never seen the whole movie. I stumbled upon it being an "iconic line" in the horror/comedy by complete accident.

It could have nothing to do with the movie whatsoever. It could be a coincidence that a character she once played happened to use the exact same line, for all I know.

She could be talking about the time she said she was looking for a girlfriend. It could be both. I don’t know, and I'm not going to fall into the trap. I'll leave the unraveling of Megan Fox's captions to the social media historians.

I'll focus on the fact that, no matter what the captions of her posts are, people on social media are eating out of the palm of her hand right now.

She's on fire. Every post is racking up millions upon millions of views. This is as impressive of a run as she's ever had, and that's saying something.