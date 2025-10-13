Woman Says Her Hot Mugshot Was The Result Of Public Intoxication Arrest, Not Viral Breadstick Throwing Story

A student in College Station, Texas, has come forward to set the record straight about a fake story that has been attached to her hot mugshot.

The now-viral story is that she's an angry Olive Garden waitress from St. Louis, who threw breadsticks at customers for not giving her a tip. It's not true.

Her name is Megan Ashlee Davis and, as previously mentioned, she's from College Station. That is her hot mugshot, but she wants you to know that she was arrested for public intoxication and not that other fake story that's ruining her life.

"It's probably like my worst nightmare coming to reality," Davis told Chron. "People are making very inappropriate comments or AI-generated things with my mug shot."

Social media accounts like Mugshawtys (it looks like they were late to the party on this one) who search for and post mugshots posted hers after it became public.

It was then picked up by a Facebook page with a large following called Pure videos. That page posts satire and parody content for entertainment purposes only and allegedly attached the fake Olive Garden waitress story to her mugshot.

The post appears to have been deleted from the Pure videos Facebook page, but it's popped up elsewhere alongside Davis' mugshot. She's fighting back by getting the real story behind her mugshot out there.

Megan Davis Isn't From St. Louis And She Doesn’t Work At Olive Garden

Despite not using her name in the story, Davis said many people were still able to find her on social media where they sent her harassing and creepy comments.

The real story behind her mugshot is that it came after a night of drinking back in August. The college student who holds down a job (not as an Olive Garden waitress in St. Louis) said that her mother had died a few weeks prior to her arrest.

"I was still very like hurt and angry and I just didn't know," Davis said. "I guess at the time I thought I was OK and then I started drinking whatever, went to jail, and that was really embarrassing itself."

The public intoxication story is tough enough. Megan Ashlee Davis doesn’t need to have the title of "breadstick-throwing Olive Garden waitress" falsely added on top of that.

That's not fair and neither are the creepy comments sent her way. Keep those in the comment section of the mugshot posts where they belong.