McDonald's Beginning to Card Teenagers As Theft, Fights Spiral Out Of Control

A New York City McDonald's has started to card teenagers before entering, as the fast food spot desperately tries to ward off a barrage of brawls and robberies that have occurred at the location.

Shocking that this is in New York City, I know. Who would have thought that a city that refuses to prosecute those that break the law - especially at a young age, would eventually have things get so out of hand that McDonald's themselves have to act like they are a nightclub and start IDing everyone at the door?!

The Flatbush, Brooklyn restaurant chain location has full-time security guards that check the IDs before being allowed to order their burgers and fries. A sign on the door reads, "No one under the age of 20 is allowed in this restaurant without a parent and proper identification."

MCDONALD'S HAD PEOPLE STABBED, ROBBED IN IT

This is NYC in 2025 - where the criminals run so free that the chaos they've caused has now made it an inconvenience to everyone, even those that just want to get their grub on.

According to the New York Post, one of the McDonald's managers explained that they had to put the ID policy in effect because the chaotic teenage customers were "throwing ice at customers, snatching bags of food from Uber drivers and smoking weed inside the restaurant."

The outlet also reported a story of a group of teens recently showed up wearing ski masks where they began attacking one of the security guards, which prompted the new ID rule.

"People fight there – it’s not just kids being kids. People get stabbed, a delivery worker got jumped, he passed out," the manager told the Post.

We used to be a country. A proper country. Now we can't even eat our Mickey D's in peace!

