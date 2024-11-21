Elon Musk Rips Woke NYC District Attorney After Illegal Immigrant Gang Member Robbery

Elon Musk summed it up best by tweeting, "Karma is real."

The Twitter X CEO's message came in response to a news story that New York City's despicable woke District Attorney Alvin Bragg had a member of his team robbed by an illegal immigrant that had been arrested and released multiple times by the city's own lenient criminal reform policies.

CRIMINALS FEAR NO RISK OF PUNISHMENT

Brandon Simosa, 25, was arrested outside an NYC migrant shelter on Tuesday after robbing the 38-year-old assistant district attorney as well as performing a lewd act in front of her. The arrogant Simosa was seen smiling and cockily yelling at reporters when he was led away from the precinct by cops ahead of his arraignment on Wednesday. Simosa had a reason to be so confident - he had previously been arrested SIX TIMES in the last TEN MONTHS by the assistant DA's boss, Bragg, and let go every time!

Why even bother having a District Attorney if he isn't going to do the one thing he is supposed to do and protect us?

Simosa was also arrested by the U.S. border patrol last year after entering the country illegally, but a New York City immigration judge subsequently tossed out that charge as well as revoked any pending immigration applications, meaning that he was no longer being pursued by authorities for deportation. Once again, a judge has admittedly told a felon that the law does not apply to him and he is allowed to roam around the city and cause hell any way he'd like.

However, if THAT wasn't enough, Simosa is also a member of the rising and dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which is now amassing in states across the country. For some reason, woke judges and DA's don't realize that vulnerable youth are already pressured to join gang life, and when you have illegal immigrants such as Simosa, who clearly have no respect for the law, they are the perfect recruits for a gang like Tren de Aragua.

AMERICANS HAVE HAD ENOUGH AND ELECTED TRUMP

Elon Musk's "Karma" tweet comes at a time when many Americans are absolutely livid and fed up with their lives being put at stake because of political pandering done by people like Alvin Bragg.

The sad part is that Bragg most likely doesn't even care that his assistant that he works closely with was robbed and fortunately not assaulted. If the DA did care, he would have immediately called for a reform to his criminal reform policies that have turned the city into an unsafe cesspool.