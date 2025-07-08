McDonald's Announces Major New Breakfast Option!

McDonald's is heeding our call and making fast food great again.

All across social media Tuesday, fast food connoisseurs were ecstatic about the OG chain announcing their brand-new Spicy Egg McMuffin breakfast sandwich in celebration of the delicious breakfast food turning 50!

The new spicy breakfast sandwich will contain all the previous goods enjoyed by millions of Mickey D's breakfast lovers while also incorporating a secret, new spicy pepper sauce that has my mouth watering just from the thought of it. The breakfast item will be available in three different ways:

Egg McMuffin : Egg, cheese and Canadian bacon on an English muffin with spicy sauce.

: Egg, cheese and Canadian bacon on an English muffin with spicy sauce. Sausage McMuffin : Sausage, cheese and pepper sauce.

: Sausage, cheese and pepper sauce. Sausage McMuffin with egg: Egg, sausage, cheese and pepper sauce.

Be still my (high cholesterol) beating heart!

As someone who single-handedly brought back the bacon, egg and cheese bagel sandwich to the Nashville McDonald's, let me tell you that I am all about anything McDonald's breakfast-related.

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE…

Good ol' Ronald McDonald also announced the return of the fan-favorite "Snack Wrap" and also the McCrispy chicken strips as well.

For years now, the Snack Wrap rollout has always been something people looked forward to, unless you're like me and don't like lettuce (or anything green). The Wrap includes McCrispy chicken strips topped with shredded lettuce and cheese wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. It's become so popular that the restaurant chain has launched the SnackWrapFiles website dedicated to its fandom.

MCDONALD'S BREAKFAST IS ICONIC

"Dear Lord, thank you for this feast" one person on X wrote, while another person tweeted, "Just when I was going to abandon seed oils they pull me right back in!"

As Dirky on X wrote, "One of the most elite breakfast sandwiches ever created… just got better!"

You damn right it did, and it's available now at participating locations for only a limited time, so go grab one ASAP!

