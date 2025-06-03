McDonald's Announces Major Menu Change, Fans Go Crazy

McDonald's fans were hit with a big surprise Tuesday morning.

The fast food chain has more than 41,000 locations around the globe, and the golden arches might be the most recognizable symbol in the food world.

It's affordable, the menu is fast, and it's been popular going back to when John F. Kennedy was President. Now, fans will soon have one of the best menu items back and available for purchase.

McDonald's announces return of the Snack Wrap.

The company's official X account announced without warning Tuesday morning that the Snack Wrap is returning to the menu on July 10th.

The tweet has already been viewed more than 1.5 million times in just a couple of hours of being posted. The small snack wraps featuring chicken are easily among the best products McDonald's has ever created.

As you'd expect, it didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in. People are *VERY* excited.

McDonald's started phasing out the Snack Wrap in 2016, and they were completely gone from stores in 2020. It was a shame to see them leave the menu.

They were outrageously cheap and delicious. For a working class guy like myself, it was the perfect quick bite. I could run over to McDonald's, grab a couple, and it wouldn't cost an arm and a leg.

Now, after years of customers wanting them back, it's finally happening. You never know when you're going to get great news.

It sometimes just happens, and that's exactly what happened with this news.

Also, let me say this about McDonald's. There seem to be some people in the world who think they're too good for their food. Not me. I don't care if I'm a billionaire. I'll still eat it. It's a go-to in the airport because it's the only thing that is always consistent. President Trump is also a huge fan. If it's good enough for the President, then it's good enough for me.

What do you think about McDonald's bringing back the Snack Wrap? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.