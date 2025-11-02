Maybe It's Not Meant To Be If Fact Your Partner Used To Sleep With Friend's Wife While He Watched Bothers You

She found videos of her boyfriend with his best friend’s wife. Now what?

Is the knowledge that your partner used to sleep with their best friend's wife while the friend watched enough to end things with someone you thought you wanted to marry? What about if the best friend was reaching back out and sending nudes of his wife?

A 36-year-old woman is asking herself those very questions this weekend. Six months ago, she says she "found photos and videos that confirmed my partner had sex with his friend's wife."

The couple, she added, are into group sex, and she assumes they asked her 33-year-old boyfriend to join in after his last relationship came to an end three or four years ago. What's in the past stays in the past, right?

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Not for her. She wrote on Reddit, "I am not into this kind of stuff and when I found out I honestly was in shock and had a trauma response that involved hyperventilating and shaking."

She explained that she hasn’t been able to discuss what she found with her boyfriend "for fear of things going badly." Well, that's a good sign of a solid relationship. How could this not work out for these two?

She's been down the snoop on his phone road before, and he wasn’t happy about it when he found out. She's expecting more of the same should she let him know what she found months ago that she's still struggling to process.

Curiosity ended up getting the best of her once again, and she decided to start looking through her boyfriend's phone to see if he had some photos of his ex saved. Another great indication that these two were meant for one another.

When she looked she found something worse than anything involving his ex. She found recent text messages from his friend sending him nudes of his wife. Evidently, he and the missus wouldn’t mind rekindling their prior arrangement.

Despite the fact that "he doesn’t reciprocate the sentiment," he doesn’t refuse the nudes he's being sent and that doesn’t sit well with her. She said, "I feel so disrespected and I so badly want to come clean and talk to him about this but I’m scared."

Her boyfriend is the man she thought she wanted to marry, but isn’t sure if she should break up with him over it. She asked, "Is this grounds for breaking up? Can we work through this?"

I'm getting the feeling that this just isn’t meant to be. Here he is not expressing interest in hopping back into things with his best friend and his wife, and it's not good enough. She's combing through his phone repeatedly trying to find something on him.

If you don’t really want to be with the guy, let him go, and let him reconsider the offer as a single man.