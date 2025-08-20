Maury Povich Calls Out Wife For A-Lister Fling: 'Every Woman Who Came To California Had To Go Through Him'

What do you get your wife of more than 40 years for her birthday? Well, if you're a thoughtful natural entertainer like Maury Povich, you get your wife some headlines.

Connie Chung, who celebrates her 79th birthday as this is being written on August 20, is back in the headlines for a podcast she did with her husband, 86, a few months ago.

When the episode of On Par With Maury Povich first dropped, the buzz it created was all about them banging on Sundays. There was more buried in the podcast and, for whatever reason, maybe as a gift to his wife, that is making the rounds right now.

The latest from the podcast is Maury calling his wife out for a fling she once had with a well-known A-lister a biographer claims slept with over 12,000 women.

The fling came up as Povich was explaining that when Connie first moved to California to anchor the news she became a "big star" who "kind of messed around with stars," reports the Daily Mail.

Maury Povich Reveals Connie Chung's Fling With A-Lister While Denying His Own Celebrity Hookups

Connie didn’t deny Maury's claim. She instead replied, "Oh, you didn't?" before speculating that he could "name a few" celebrities he had been with in his early days.

Not true according to Maury. He said, "No, I didn't mess around with them. I knew them. You messed around with them. Okay, should I start talking?"

That's when he revealed that she had been with noted Hollywood ladies' man Warren Beatty. Someone his sister, journalist and editor Lynn Povich, used to say "every woman who came to California had to go through him [Beatty]. It was the immigration system."

Getting caught up in California's immigration system wasn't her only fling with a celebrity. Connie also, Maury revealed, "messed with an Eagle." As in a member of the band the Eagles, not a football player.

Don't come away from this on Connie Chung's birthday of all days believing that she was running around on Maury in their younger days. That's not how it happened. The two were dating at the time and weren't the equivalent of Instagram official back then.

Good for Connie and happy birthday to her.