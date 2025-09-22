Nerve-Racking Preview Released For Matthew McConaughey Movie, Is Pure Intensity: WATCH

Apple has dropped a new look at Matthew McConaughey's highly-anticipated movie "The Lost Bus."

Basic info (via Apple):

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

Plot: "The Lost Bus" is a white-knuckle ride through one of America’s deadliest wildfires as a wayward school bus driver (Matthew McConaughey) and a dedicated school teacher (America Ferrera) battle to save 22 children from the terrifying inferno.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, America Ferrera, Yul Vazquez and Ashlie Atkinson

Director: Paul Greengrass

Rating: R

Release Date: October 3, 2025

New trailer for "The Lost Bus" released.

The first preview for "The Lost Bus" was released over the summer, and it immediately started generating serious buzz. It tells the true story of a bus driver who saved a bunch of kids during a terrible wildfire.

Now, there's a second preview out, and it definitely appears that McConaughey cooked up something worth watching, along with director Paul Greengrass.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's worth noting that this is McConaughey's first major film role in a very long time. His last major blockbuster role was in 2019 with "The Gentlemen" - a really solid movie with a stacked cast.

That was all the way back when Wisconsin football wasn't a joke and Donald Trump was in his first term. Well, the former "True Detective" star is back now, and it appears he's coming out swinging with "The Lost Bus."

It looks like it's definitely going to be worth watching, judging from all the promo material we've seen.

You can catch "The Lost Bus" starting October 3, 2025 on April TV+. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: If McConaughey is back to doing movies, then can we please get him to return for another season of "True Detective"? I think I'm speaking for everyone when I say we all want that.