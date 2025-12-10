Massive Alligator Captured Outside 7-Eleven, Probably Just Wanted A Slurpee: WATCH

A 10-foot Florida gator tried to swing by a Sarasota 7-Eleven on Tuesday, only to get dragged off by deputies.

What's a gator to do when he can't even buy himself a Slurpee without getting hassled by law enforcement?

A massive, 10-foot alligator had to be removed from a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sarasota County, Fla., on Tuesday. And he was NOT happy about it.

A wild video posted to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows the gator thrashing around, flipping and doing everything he can to thwart the men trying to wrangle him with ropes into a trailer. It took at least six officers to get the job done.

"Yes… it happened again," the SCSO captioned the post. "Another day, another gator. Sarasota's really determined to make this a weekly series."

The alligator was charged with several counts of resisting arrest (not really) and then released safely back into the wild where he belongs.

This is the second time this month that a gigantic alligator has wandered into a crowded public space in Sarasota.

As OutKick previously reported, a 14-foot, 600-pound alligator was found blocking a roadway in the area on Dec. 2. It took seven deputies and one very brave trapper holding the animal's jaws closed to pick him up in an attempt to move the gator out of harm's way.

Video shows the group struggling at first to lift the alligator, but soon they get it off the ground. The reptile reacts to being picked up by flicking its big, meaty tail back and forth, whacking a few of the deputies. (We truly don't thank our law enforcement officers enough.)

Eventually, the group waddles the alligator over to a waiting pickup truck and manages to lift the animal even higher to push it into the bed of the truck.

"This massive guest had plans to stay for the holidays, but we had other ideas," SCSO wrote on Facebook. "With a wave goodbye, we say, 'See ya later, Alligator!'"

I mean, yeah, every day in Florida these officers risk being chomped on by a prehistoric dinosaur. But at least they have a sense of humor about it.

