Deputies Team Up To Move Massive Alligator Out Of The Road In Crazy Video

One of the wild things about working in law enforcement is that it's one of the ultimate "I have no clue what kind of stuff I'll be doing at work" jobs.

Sometimes you're going after speeders, sometimes you're chasing down a burglar, and sometimes you're helping out some kid who blew his finger off with an M80.

And then there are the days when you have to pitch in and help a trapper move a gigantic alligator, which is what a handful of sheriff's deputies had to do recently in — no prizes for getting this right — Florida.

According to Fox Weather, seven deputies helped the trapper get the 14-foot alligator off the road after it brought traffic to a standstill in Sarasota County.

I don't know what your boundaries are, but I probably wouldn't jump at the chance to assist with an alligator longer than I am tall. Once a gator eclipses the 5-foot-10 mark (which is nature's perfect height), I'm out.

Seventy inches in length, I'll consider it; seventy-one, ask someone else, I've got non-gator-related things to do.

Unfortunately for deputies, they don't get to set personal boundaries like that, so these guys had to jump in and wrangle that behemoth that would've made the late, great Steve Irwin think twice.

I always want to show the "Defund the Police" idiots videos like this. Like, what would they want to see done in this situation?

Some social workers come out and try to talk to the gator? Has it done some positive affirmations and given it some literature to read?

I promise you, if you ask any cop, they'll have some great animal-related stories, and those deputies just got a great one to add to the dinner party repertoire.

"Yeah, that's very funny about you having to get a small snake out of your garage. One time, I had to help move a 14-foot alligator so people could get home from work…"