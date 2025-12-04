Woman Makes Wildly Stupid Decision Involving Big Black Bear, Tries To Win Darwin Award: WATCH

Black bears can be very dangerous animals, and should be avoided.

Do we think it's a smart idea to feed a massive black bear?

As OutKick readers know, nature is a wild place. It can be beautiful or it can also be a house of horrors. It all depends on the circumstances, and it's pretty much universally agreed that you shouldn't get too close to creatures in the wild.

In terms of wild animals you want to stay away from and not go near, there are few animals higher on the list than bears.

That's a message a woman in Tennessee, apparently, never received.

Woman goes viral for trying to feed black bear.

ABC News released a video earlier in the week of a woman in Gatlinburg, Tennessee attempting to feed and pet a black bear.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Do we all know what a Darwin Award is? Well, this woman did her best to win one. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As you'd expect, people weren't impressed with the woman's actions, and it's hard to disagree!

That woman is lucky to have ended up in the hospital. Now, are black bears the most aggressive kinds of bears? Not even close. Polar bears and grizzly bears are way more violent and dangerous.

A black bear isn't often going to headhunt a human, but it just takes one to be angry for all bets to be off. Fortunately for this woman, it didn't turn into the worst-case scenario.

I hope she went and bought a lottery ticket.

What do you think of the woman's foolish actions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.