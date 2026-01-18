Maryland Couple Unable To Fend Off The Lure Of Romance Found In Applebee's Parking Lots, Caught Having Sex

You've felt it, I've felt it, but we were able to fend it off. A Maryland couple wasn’t as lucky. The lure of romance found in Applebee's parking lots got the best of them.

I'd like to believe they, as we've all done, enjoyed a meal inside the restaurant before making their way out to the car and coming face-to-face with the romantic scene.

You know the setting. There’s going to be some post-meal activities when you get home and the walk through the parking lot is doubling down on that.

It's date night. The two of you just had a nice meal, and the parking lot paints your significant other in the perfect light. It's called romance, people.

At some point, the romance on Monday night, January 12, went from we're waiting until we get home to a shared look between them taking to mood to it's happening right now.

That's all assuming, of course, that the evening for 35-year-old Kaneesha Latasha Gross and 58-year-old James Matthew Washington played out like I can only hope it did.

Don't get me wrong, picking out an Applebee's parking lot simply to have sex in is understandable. As I've detailed, it's a romantic spot.

Date Night Apparently Didn’t Make It Out of the Parking Lot

While we don’t have the information on whether they enjoyed a meal beforehand, we do know, reports US Weekly, that Maryland State Trooper Anthony Jones caught them in the act as he responded to an indecent exposure call.

They were "engaging in sexual intercourse in the parking lot of the establishment" when the trooper arrived and arrested them. The lovebirds were then both charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Washington was reportedly released on his own recognizance the next day while Gross posted $2,000 bail. This isn’t her first time being arrested.

Court records, according to the local ABC affiliate WMAR, show that she's previously been convicted of theft and disorderly conduct. They're scheduled back in court on February 23.

I don’t know about you, but I hope the two of them don’t allow this experience to ruin romance or Applebee's for them. I have a feeling it won't.