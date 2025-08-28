Woke Loser Roasted After Insane Tweet About The Military And Martial Law

Seeing military equipment on trains doesn't mean martial law is coming to America.

A woman is getting obliterated X after firing off an all-time stupid tweet.

Social media is often a cesspool of idiotic hot takes, morons who have no idea what they're talking about, idiots proving it daily with a large platform, and some, I assume, are good people (see what I did there?).

One of the biggest issues with social media is that people start to believe they're experts on subjects they know literally nothing about.

Enter an all-time hilarious and stupid tweet about military equipment.

Woman roasted over tweet about military equipment.

Suzie Rizzio, who I first learned about on Thursday morning, is getting dragged online for sending a mind-boggingly dumb tweet.

Before we get into that, let's take a look at her doozy of an X bio. You know she's about to cook every time she hits send!

Suzie saw some military equipment being moved on a train - something that happens every day in America. Instead of realizing it's normal and there's nothing to it, she decided to uncork a fastball for her more than 100,000+ followers.

She tweeted, "WTF this was in Fresno,California and this stop for the train took forever because the train was so long with tons of Military Vehicles, Tanks and Equipment heading to other States! Don’t tell me this doesn’t look like he’s ready to impose Martial law! 😡"

What a take from Suzie! Martial law must be coming to America. Also, it's worth noting I didn't see a single tank in the video she shared. Not one. Some armored vehicles? For sure. A tank? Nope.

To be clear, there are military bases all over California and the southwest region of America. Equipment is moved between them all the time. I remember when I worked in Wisconsin on summer break back in the day, I'd say trains came through loaded up all the time. It was super cool.

I guess Suzie never looked at a map of military base locations. The good news is people were quick to dunk on her, which I always find entertaining.

Social media continues to entertain, and just to soothe any worries, no, martial law isn't coming to America. Give me a break. People need to put down their fantasy novels and Reddit threads and get back to reality. Go outside, enjoy some sunlight and touch some grass. You'll be better off for it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.