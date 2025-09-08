New 'Yellowstone' Series Gets Electric Preview, Stars Fan Favorite: WATCH

"Marshals" is expected to air at some point in 2026.

"Yellowstone" fans have their first look at the upcoming series focused on Kayce Dutton.

"Marshals" is an upcoming series focused on the youngest Dutton son (played by Luke Grimes), and it's one of many spinoffs in the works from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

It makes sense. Grimes is one of the most recognizable faces from the franchise, and he's also a fan favorite.

Now, viewers have an idea of what is coming.

"Marshals" preview released.

The plot of "Marshals" is described as, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

The preview that is now online tracks perfectly with that description.

"I'm changing paths. Try to find a new beginning," Kayce can be heard narrating in a voice-over as he chases down a car on horseback armed with a rifle.

Check out the first preview for "Marshals" below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you're wondering why so many spinoffs are happening, it's shockingly easy to figure out. The world created by Sheridan has generated around $3 billion in revenue in the latest known data.

They're not turning off that oil pump. It's going to be milked dry, and I'm here for it. I love the "Yellowstone" universe, which isn't a secret to anyone reading this.

I can't wait to see what we get with "Marshals" because it's a content and target-rich environment. Kayce appeared to choose a life of peace with Monica and Tate at the end of "Yellowstone."

Now, it looks like he'll use his violent skills to track down bad guys. It reminds me a lot of "Justified" - arguably the greatest TV show ever made.

"Marshals" is expected at some point in 2026. We'll definitely be following along. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.