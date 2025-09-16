Married Doctor Caught Having Sex With Nurse After Leaving In The Middle Of Surgery For A 'Comfort Break'

I don’t know, maybe it's just me, but if my doctor needs to relieve some stress in the middle of my surgery in order to get through it, I say let him. A stressed out doctor is going to lead to mistakes.

Let him go take care of business for a few minutes, wash back up, then finish the procedure with a little less stress in his life. That sounds perfectly reasonable to me and if a medical tribunal's decision not to ban the doctor is any indication, I'm not alone.

The medical tribunal ruled that 44-year-old Dr. Suhail Anjum, who was fired by his employer in 2023 for leaving in the middle of a surgery to have sex with a nurse, was at "very low risk" of repeating the serious misconduct, reports The Guardian.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Dr. Anjum and an unnamed nurse were caught in a "compromising position" by a colleague after he had reportedly said that he needed a "comfort break" halfway through the procedure. He asked a nurse to monitor the patient while he was gone.

The married father of three was caught in another operating room with the nurse after having sex with her. The scene was described to the tribunal by the nurse who walked in on them.

The nurse was seen "with her trousers around her knee area with her underwear on display," while the doctor was "tying up the cord of his trousers."

Stress and Family Issues to Blame for the Doctor's Less Than 10-Minute Comfort Break

His comfort break took a total of eight minutes. When he returned to the operating room, he finished the procedure. No harm, no foul. Not exactly. In early 2024, he was fired from his job following an internal investigation.

Dr. Anjum took responsibility for his actions and never denied having sex with the nurse in the middle of surgery. He also blamed it on being a "stressful time" for him and his family after the premature birth of his daughter.

Again, I don’t want a stressed-out doctor. If he needs an eight-minute comfort break, I'm all for it. Assuming, of course, that there aren’t any issues with the procedure.

If there are issues, all bets are off. The whole point of taking care of business in the middle of surgery is to avoid problems. Keep it together, and I'm cool with a comfort break in the middle of my procedure.