True Romance: Doctor Met Wife Paying For Lap Dance, Woman Hooks Up With Married Men & Man Wants Wife To Get GF

This week we have a doctor who met his wife after paying her for a lap dance in a strip club. He obviously understands the importance of embracing a connection no matter where it takes place. These two are going so strong that he's given up his career to help her out with hers on OnlyFans.

Call me crazy, but that sounds like love that's going to make it. From there we take a look at a woman who is devoted to her fiancé, but hooks up with married men behind his back. Things there could get tricky, but she's determined to have it all.

We round out the week and take 2024 home with a husband who wants his wife to get herself a girlfriend. That doesn’t seem too complicated, but apparently she's not into women in that way.

A doctor met his wife after paying her for a lap dance in a strip club

It's likely that most people who go into a strip club and pay for a lap dance aren’t expecting to meet their wife. But it does happen. These two are such a perfect match that he's given up his career as a doctor to become her personal assistant.

If that's not music to a hopeless romantic's ears, what is? The Australians, Quinn and Alex, met after Alex paid for a lap dance. Quinn, who says she had been subconsciously looking to marry one of her customers, knew he was the one.

They've been together for 7 years now, married for 5. Quinn told Love Don't Judge, "I'm actually really proud of my work in this industry, and proud of what I've achieved."

She has a PhD, but says she couldn’t land a decent paying job. That's when she turned to stripping and OnlyFans to make more money.

Eventually, Alex decided that working as a doctor was a waste of time. So he started helping Quinn with her career and is now working as her personal assistant, doing everything from editing her content to organizing her schedule.

"At a certain point, it just didn't make sense anymore," he said. "I was going to work for a wage that just wasn't enough to justify the time I could have spent helping Quinn. I was just wasting my time and money going to work as a doctor."

Quitting his career as a doctor to support hers hasn’t come without challenges. People assume that Quinn is controlling, that she mistreats her husband, and that she forced him into being her PA.

That couldn’t be further from the truth. Yes, she's the breadwinner, but she spoils her personal assistant/husband with her earnings.

"Quinn has changed my life for the better," Alex said. "I can't point to a part of my life that she hasn't made better."

That's incredible. All this from a lap dance at a strip club. He could have walked in, felt the connection, ignored it, and left without a second thought.

Where would he be then? In a boring doctor's office, seeing patients? No thanks.

Woman hooks up with married men behind fiancé's back

From one relationship destined for success to another one. I don’t know how destined for success they actually are, but I can tell you they're anything but boring.

This is a happily engaged woman excited about walking down the aisle with her fiancé, but also loves to sleep with strangers. She's in love with her partner of two years, but also enjoys having affairs with married men.

Don't tell her that she can't do both. She is and plans to continue to do so. The fact that her fiancé is a pilot makes it easier for her to have her cake and eat it too.

"I’ve never said this out loud, but I have slept with six different men since I got engaged to Rob, 39, a pilot, in December 2022 — and I still fully intend to go through with my wedding next year," she wrote in The Sun.

"I’ve had sex with a policeman, a lawyer and businessmen outdoors in beauty spots and in luxury hotels. It’s been hot and steamy and I do not regret it."

Go ahead, judge away. She's doing what she believes many women wish they could be doing. She hasn’t discussed this with her friends, because she doesn’t want them ruining her fun, but she knows they secretly "would love to have a happy marriage and a fulfilling sex life with men who are great in bed."

They're simply conformists who shut that side of themselves down. This woman is not stopping her side action just to follow the rules created by society. She's having it all.

"The truth is, I am bored of having sex with the same man," she admitted. "When Rob and I fell in love in June 2022, I could never imagine this sexual awakening would be in my future."

They had worked together, fallen out of touch, then come back into each other's lives. It was a storybook romance that led them to an engagement after six months of dating.

Then everything in the bedroom became predictable. The thrill was gone. She still loved her fiancé, so she started to reach back into an old habit of hers to liven things up and started sleeping with married men again.

Don't worry. She doesn’t see the problem with any of this and says she can keep it all together. She's planning a "long and happy marriage while I carry on having affairs."

She added, "a successful marriage and sex aren’t the same thing. I can separate lust from love."

"When I say my wedding vows, I will really mean that I want to be with Rob forever. But there’s no way I can promise to only sleep with one man for the rest of my life."

That's kind of part of the arrangement. Some would say a big part of it, but I'm sure she could have a long happy marriage while banging a bunch of married men.

Why not? Are you trying to tell me there's a chance that one day hooking up with married men isn’t going to cut it for her anymore?

I don’t see it and I definitely don’t see her ever getting caught. Best of luck to her.

Woman's husband wants her to have a girlfriend

We're ending this week’s edition with a guy who really wants his wife to get a girlfriend. She's not into women in that way, but doesn’t know how to get her husband to stop mentioning it.

A crossroads of sorts with a simple solution. She took to Reddit with her concerns. She states that she's a straight female who is only into males.

Her husband has been floating this idea of her getting a girlfriend since before they were married. He's been bringing it back up more often recently.

"Lately, it's been really too much. I mean, I admire girls. But only when it comes to their fashion or beauty not something sexual. Lately, he's been bringing up some girls' names during our going-to-bed talks, telling me to be friends with them," she said.

"I tried telling him once that sometimes I get along with his lezbian jokes only because I don't want to be a boring wife. But he would just dodge the topic or laugh at it saying you don't really know that. Like I might really be wanting to have a gf someday."

She doesn’t know what to do anymore. She doesn’t want to fight about it, and she's asking for some advice. This is an easy one in my book.

She could give him an ultimatum, a stop talking about it or else. Or she could do what I think is the best resolution to this. She could get a girlfriend.

He'll think that he finally hit the jackpot until she ends up leaving him for her. A "be careful what you wish for" scenario with a touch of romantic self-discovery.

That's the perfect ending they're begging for here. Fingers crossed that this ends the way the universe intends for it to end.

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas. When we do it again, it will be 2025. Happy New Year and I'll see everyone next Thursday.

