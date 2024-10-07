Married Couple Splits Days After Wedding When The Bride Hooked Up With A Groomsman Who Was Staying With Them

Let's face it, not everyone is marriage material. For whatever reason, being tied down to another person, I mean being in a loving, long-term relationship with someone you've decided to spend the rest of your life with doesn't sound like a great idea.

In the best of circumstances, this realization is made before walking down the aisle. Even if the realization happens during the bachelorette party. You've spent some money on a weekend trip or a night out on the town, but you haven’t dropped tens of thousands and inconvenienced dozens of people.

The same cannot be said for those who find out that they're not ready and may never be ready for marriage after tying the knot. When that happens, breaking the news that you've decided to call it quits isn't an easy thing to do. If you split days after the wedding, people might be asking for their wedding gifts back.

A married couple found themselves with no choice but to call it quits before they ever went on their honeymoon. Their story was revealed on a Reddit thread called "People who went to a wedding and the couple broke up soon, what happened to them?"

According to the person with knowledge of this particular marriage gone awry, the "Bride cheated on the Groom with one of the groomsmen 2 days after the wedding. The groomsman was from out of town and was staying at the couple's house. They did it on the couch while the Groom was asleep."

A marriage can quickly come to an end when you hook up with a groomsman

The guilt-stricken bride broke the news to him the next day. This wasn’t the start to their marriage that either of them had expected and, understandably, the marriage didn't last. Just like that, seven years together was flushed down the drain.

The two ended the doomed relationship, but not all was lost. Where one relationship ended, another began. The story continued, "She left halfway across the USA to be with the groomsman without much of a word to anyone due to immense guilt. She didn't even tell her own family; the Groom told them."

The post-wedding affair took place back in February and left the groom in shambles. He's since bounced back and little did he know at the time, but he absolutely dodged a bullet here.