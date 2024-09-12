Bride Calls Off Wedding After She Found Out Her Fiancé Planned To Crash Her Bachelorette Party

Brides are calling off weddings every time you turn around these days. Fiancés have to walk around on eggshells if they hope to actually make it to the altar and exchange vows.

Any small affair with a sibling or plans to be a touch out of line by planning to crash a bachelorette party and that's it. The wedding is off.

Just like that, the years they've put into their relationship are circling the drain. What happened to tough times making tough people? That's out the window these days.

Brides are much more trigger-happy about erasing wedding plans. Here's a 29-year-old woman claiming she's looking for some advice on Reddit after calling off her wedding because her husband-to-be dared to try to surprise her at her bachelorette party.

She starts out by saying she's been with her 31-year-old fiancé, she's calling Jake, for roughly five years. She thought the two of them "were on the same page about everything."

That was until her bachelorette party last week. She and her friends had gone all out for what was supposed to be fun with the girls. She explained, "It was supposed to be a fun time just for me and the girls. But then one of my friends let it slip that Jake was secretly planning to show up at the party."

"She was excited, but I was shocked and upset.. you know cuz it was supposed to be a girls thang lol."

The bride-to-be added that Jake had been controlling in the past. During the first year of the relationship, he was constantly worried that she was going to cheat on him.

Calling off the wedding might not have been a bad thing

The cheating never happened, and he apparently eased up on the crazy behavior. Otherwise, why would she still be with him and engaged to be married?

"I always thought of my bachelorette party as a time for me to relax and have fun with my friends without Jake being there," she continued. "I couldn’t believe he thought it was okay to mix up the party like that."

Still no big deal, right? He crashes and hangs out for a little while, then you send him on his way for fun with friends. Nope. That controlling past all those years ago means it's time to call off the wedding.

She admitted that it sounded like she was overreacting after he told her she was and "he just wanted to be part of the celebration." Get out the shovel because we're going digging back in the past again.

She said at the start of their relationship she "received a DM from his ex telling me to avoid him because he used to control her too and kept tabs of who she went out with and what time she came home."

Obviously, confronting Jake, and bringing up the past, led to a huge argument between the future Mr and Mrs. She ended it by calling off the wedding. She said, "I told him if he couldn’t respect my space and understand why this was such a big deal, maybe we weren’t ready for marriage."

She then went and did the social media scrub of his pictures, but is having second thoughts. She's got some family and friends telling her she did the right thing while his family thinks she overreacted.

Is it weird to show up at the bachelorette party and other girls' trips? Sure, there's no denying that. But connecting that with things that took place years prior is a red flag.

She did him a favor by calling off the wedding. He should consider it a bullet dodged and find someone who enjoys a guy who is interested in his bride-to-be's activities.

Let me know what you think: sean.joseph@outkick.com.