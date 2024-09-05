Wedding Falls Apart After Bride-To-Be Discovers Her Sister Has Hooked Up With Several Of Her Exes & Her Fiance

A wedding has fallen apart and a relationship between sisters might be damaged beyond any hope of repair. It all started when a bride-to-be went on a quest to figure out if she was an a**hole for uninviting her sister from her wedding.

The 28-year-old had her wedding with her fiance Jake planned and was looking forward to the big day. Her family, including her 25-year-old sister Emily, were all invited. While the two siblings used to be close, she had no idea what her sister had been up to behind her back.

That was until recently, just a few months before her wedding. She discovered that Emily had slept with several of her exes while she was still dating them.

She explained on Reddit, "This wasn’t just a one-time thing; it’s been a pattern throughout my dating history. I was devastated to learn this, especially now, just months before my wedding."

What kind of sister does that? Her reaction to the news, naturally, was to uninvite Emily from the wedding. That seemed like a reasonable response given the fact that her sister had betrayed her repeatedly.

Her sister didn't think so. She blew up and then ran to their parents to complain. Her parents' reaction had her second-guessing pulling the invite from her sister.

"Now my parents are angry with me, saying I’m overreacting and tearing the family apart over ‘old mistakes,’" the bride-to-be continued. "They’ve even threatened not to attend the wedding if Emily isn’t invited, which has me second-guessing my decision."

The bride-to-be pulled too hard on a string and had her whole wedding unravel

After firing off her initial explanation asking whether she was in the wrong, she started questioning if her fiance might have also hooked up with her sister. She panicked, then decided to confront the man she planned to marry.

As sad as it is, Jake too had fallen victim to the younger sister. His name was added to the list along with her other exes who could not resist Emily's charm.

"I confronted Jake about whether he had ever slept with Emily, and his reaction was not what I expected. He looked shocked and then just sat there in silence for what felt like forever," she explained.

"When he finally spoke, he admitted that something happened between them years ago, before we started dating. I was in complete disbelief, and my whole world felt like it was crumbling."

That was his version of events. According to Emily, things had been going on for much longer between the two. She says that they had been hooking up for years.

Needless to say that after attempting to figure out whether she was an a**hole or not, the formerly engaged woman realized that she was surrounded by them and decided to call the wedding off.

All she had to do was keep the invite extended and none of this would have happened. They could have all continued as one big family. The two sisters could have even given birth to siblings at some point. Now we'll never know what could have been.