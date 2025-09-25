Married Conjoined Twin Carmen Andrade & Her Husband Address The Sex Question People Won’t Stop Asking

After wading through all the weird fetish guys out there, conjoined twin Carmen Andrade met the love of her life, Daniel McCormack, on the dating app Hinge in 2020.

In October 2024, they tied the knot with Carmen's sister Lupita in attendance, of course. She's there for everything, which has people asking a lot of questions.

At the top of the list is how Carmen and her husband Daniel handle intimacy. After all, her sister Lupita has her own boundaries that also need to be respected.

Carmen told People that it requires "constantly talking." She added, "I don't know how else to put it." If there's something her sister isn’t comfortable with, they respect it.

Lupita, when the time comes for the married bedroom activities, said she has "headphones and a phone" and that she doesn't care what her sister and brother-in-law are up to.

That's not her thing. Carmen said of her sister that she's "not a very overly affectionate person that way."

Daniel McCormack Fires Back at the Sex-Obsessed Public

As far as Daniel is concerned, people ask too many questions about their sex lives. He told the outlet, "People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it’s none of your f------ business."

That's definitely true, and you can understand his point of view. But this isn’t your everyday married relationship here and curiosity is going to get the best of even the strongest among us, given the conjoined twin situation.

That's understandable too.

However, the married couple and their sister may not see it that way. Carmen said of the prying questions, "I don’t understand why people need to know about my private parts in order [to] humanize us."

They've obviously had enough of that line of questioning. As has Lupita about whether she's ever going to love her brother-in-law. She made that clear, "I love him as a brother. That’s about it."

I'd love to say that this will end the constant questions about what goes on in their bedroom, but I highly doubt that will be the case.