Married 911 Coordinator Fired In Office Sex Scandal Involving Her Boss

There are a lot of accusations being tossed around involving employees of the Delaware County Emergency Services in Lima, Pennsylvania and their former boss.

The latest back-and-forth is between a married assistant 911 coordinator who was fired at the end of February and the county officials who sent her packing.

Maille Russell Bonsall filed a lawsuit, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, claiming that Delaware County officials retaliated against her after she reported that her boss had sexually harassed and abused her.

The 40-year-old said in her lawsuit that former county emergency services director Tim Boyce, 61, had subjected her to "unwanted verbal, physical and sexual harassment during and after work hours." That included masturbating in front of her in his office.

Bonsall said that her former boss’ successors then made her feel unsafe after she reported Boyce. They would, according to her, ignore her and block access to systems she needed to do her job.

County officials disagree with Bonsall's claims. In court documents responding to the lawsuit, they said that she was in a "longstanding romantic relationship" with Boyce and that there is evidence.

County officials say the two were sexting and exchanging nudes with one another

The officials added that the two repeatedly sexted and exchanged nudes with each other on their work-issued phones and that there was no evidence that her former boss' advances "were unwanted or unwelcome."

They say that she repeatedly told Boyce in text messages that she loved him. Her attorney denies any sexual or romantic relationship with her former boss.

The attorney also said that firing her was in retaliation for her reporting the abuse. The county officials said that Bonsall was fired for illegally recording conversations with her superiors.

On top of that, investigators claim to have found that Bonsal had joked about being high at work and improperly altering her timecard. Quite the back-and-forth and it's not the only one involving improper behavior and Boyce.

He was fired back in May after allegations against him by two other women. One said he forcibly kissed her and the other reported that he made lewd comments after he groped her.

Boyce, who has denied the allegations against him and pleaded not guilty, is awaiting criminal trials, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, on indecent assault and harassment charges.

Who knew there was so much going on in the emergency services offices?

Clearly, this entire situation is far from being resolved. The courts are going to have their hands full as they try to sort through all of this.