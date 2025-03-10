'Girls Gone Wild' Tennessee Cop Maegan Hall Resurfaces With A New Job

The infamous horny Tennessee cop who entertained OutKick readers and the Internet back in 2023 after being fired for having all sorts of sex with her coworkers has resurfaced with a new job.

Hose hound Maegan Hall, the then-married La Vergne, Tennessee police officer who admitted to investigators that she "got stupid" and "desperate" which led to wild sex with cops who would "stick their d--ks in anything," is now working in the pharmacy technician world, according to the Daily Mail, which landed photos of the sex machine in her pharmacy scrubs.

The outlet reports that Hall is licensed in the state to package prescriptions.

Hall, now 29, has been laying low since making headlines a year ago when it was announced she reached a $500k settlement with her former employer. The settlement ended a civil rights lawsuit where Hall claimed she was groomed by members of the department to start banging and sending nudes.

"No woman should ever have to endure this type of abuse. What happened to me at La Vergne Police Department should never happen to anyone," Hall said at the time.

If you're married to a Tennessee pharmacist, you have been warned

Look, I've written thousands and thousands of words about horny Hall over the years. I read the transcripts where she told investigators about having a threesome with a fellow cop and his wife after Hall tried to cook up a wife swap with her coworker, but Hall's husband wasn't down with the sexcapades.

I've written about how Maegan reportedly told one cop to "f--k her and drag her around by her hair."

Or how there was sex with another officer after meeting up with him at a go-cart track.

Will the pharmacy world be less sexually charged? Has time healed wounds?