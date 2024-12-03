Mark Cuban Confident He Would Win Presidency With Charles Barkley As Running Mate

Mark Cuban and Charles Barkley believe they would be an unbeatable duo if their names appeared on the Presidential ballot.

Cuban flirted with the idea of jumping head first into the political world and running for President as an independent in 2020. Since then, the billionaire has consistently said that he has no interest in running for office, but when the idea about having Barkley as a running mate came up, Cuban explained that it would be no contest, and his side would run away with the election.

Ernie Johnson tossed the idea Cuban and Barkley's way during a recent episode of ‘The Steam Room’ podcast, and without hesitation, both said they were not only in on the idea, but that they would win with ease.

"We'd win, we'd definitely win," Barkley said before Cuban responded by saying "Yes, absolutely, we would win running away. No question about it."

Before being asked about potentially running for office, Cuban was asked about any previous aspirations he had about getting into politics and explained that he hired a pollster in 2020, but after having a meeting with his family, they all told him "hell no" to running for President.

He was also asked about all of the vitriol on social media, and how we get past some of the nasty rhetoric out there. Unsurprisingly, he used the blanket statement of "leadership" being the one to blame.

"It's a leadership issue, it really is, it takes somebody who wants to bring people together," Cuban said. "I'm not going to prejudge what happens over the next four years, we'll deal with it, but truly to bring people together, you've got to be somebody who can walk into any situation in any town in America and sit and have a beer, coffee, or tea and explain how much more alike we are than different."

It's a simple idea from Cuban, and may even be the correct one, but when you remember that it's coming from the man who insulted at least half of the female population in the United States less than two months ago, it loses quite a bit of its charm.