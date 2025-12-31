Marjorie Taylor Greene Rocks MAGA By Taking Subtle Dig At Trump In Her Bikini

This was the next step, obviously, in these proceedings.

Look, I don't know who's right and who's wrong in the Trump/Marjorie Taylor Greene fallout. I have no clue. None.

I know they hate each other now. I know MTG's weirdly a CNN and MSNBC pundit now, which seems like a cowardice move. I think it had something to do with the Epstein Files? Frankly, that's a safe bet given the Dems are OBSESSED with them, and MTG is, apparently, a Lib now.

Regardless, I don't care. Doesn't float my boat at all. Doesn't move my needle. If I know Trump, these things usually work out and MTG will be dining in Mar-a-Lago by Easter. It's just how it works.

What I DO care about is this weird tour Marjorie has been going on since being kicked to the curb by MAGA. It's not just the LIB TV stations. She's recently jetted off to Costa Rica in her best Christmas bikini, and hit the waves.

THIS is the #content I'm here for:

Right or wrong, you have to respect the hustle

This is what it's all about, boys and girls. This is how you end the year with a bang. It's not how you start, it's how you finish, and MTG showing off her 51-year-old bikini bod while taking a subtle dig at Trump is the very definition of finishing strong.

"I’m completely enjoying diving back into the ocean of life prioritizing myself, my family, my health, and happiness," she said in the accompanying Instagram caption before taking a little dig at our president like a middle-school girl.

"Life is too precious and short to live in a toxic world of hate and division. Our lives are what we create, so create something beautiful. It’s never too late."

Absolute poetry from Marjorie Taylor Greene. Put it on a pillow, and throw it right on the guest bed in my in-laws' house. It's perfect. It's got Bed, Bath & Beyond written all over it.

PS: RIP to Bed, Bath & Beyond. Great store. Christmas shopping was a little more difficult this year.

Anyway, I don't know who's right or wrong, or who's to blame for MTG leaving MAGA. Again, I don't care.

I'm here for the bikini paddleboarding trips to Costa Rica.

Let's have a Big New Year's Eve.