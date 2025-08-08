Man Taunts Massive Bison In Shocking Video, Is Lucky To Be Alive: WATCH

A man taunted a bison and it was all captured on video

What if I told you that an idiot decided to test fate with a massive bison?

Well, buckle up because I have some truly stunning video footage for you all to check out, and it will have your head spinning.

As OutKick's loyal readers know, few things in life can go sideways on you quicker than messing with nature.

Wild animals don't want to be your pet, and they damn sure don't want you messing with them. Yet, that's a message people don't seem to want to hear, no matter how many times it's been pounded into people's heads.

Idiot tries to taunt massive bison

Well, get ready to watch a man desperately trying to earn a Darwin Award, and it was all captured on video.

Fox News tweeted a video of a man eager to meet his creator. He was straight up taunting a giant bison in Yellowstone National Park. Smart way to get seriously hurt or killed.

Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com after watching the insane video below.

As you'd expect, the internet, justifiably, was not impressed at all.

I guess some people don't value having all of their limbs, a beating heart and all their bones not shattered. You won't change one of those variables?

Do what this guy did and your life might change in seconds. I will never understand why people behave this way.

He's damn lucky natural selection didn't do its thing.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.