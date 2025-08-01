Loch Ness Monster Caught On Video? New Footage Raises Questions

The Loch Ness Monsters is one of the biggest folklore creatures on the planet.

Has the Loch Ness Monster finally been found?

The mythical and folklore creature allegedly resides in the Scottish Highlands, and rumors of its existence date back to before WWII.

It's supposedly a massive dinosaur-like creature living in the water. The legend has sparked books, short stories and hoaxes. However, actual evidence is pretty much nonexistent.

Has that now changed?

Was the Loch Ness Monster caught on video?

The YouTube page The Loch Ness Centre shared a video this week of something spotted in the region and it's grabbing the internet's attention.

The description on the YouTube video states the following:

"Livia and her boyfriend saw something dipping in and out of the water near the castle and captured a short video. It could easily have been a seal — which do appear in Loch Ness from time to time — or a tree caught in the castle’s outlet pipe. Either way, they left with a story to tell and a video that had them wondering what else might be beneath the surface. What do you think it is?"

You can watch the video below, and decide for yourself what you think. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I hate to be the guy who pours cold water all over this, but that absolutely doesn't look like a creature that weighs thousands and thousands of pounds and is 50+ feet long.

It looks like a damn plastic tube caught on something, or a tube that someone is holding under the water. I keep an open mind.

After all, I'm the guy who is willing to analyze just about any UFO footage. It's important to understand we don't have all the answers to the universe.

However, I also wasn't born last night. If you want me to believe in something, then there better be much more convincing evidence than something that looks like a pipe in the water.

I'm simply not buying this one. Not at all. If that's the Loch Ness Monster, then I'll be playing quarterback for the Detroit Lions this year.

What do you think the video shows? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.