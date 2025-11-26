Man Spent His Lunch Hour Dressed As A Turkey On A Cutting Board To Protest Thanksgiving

A man dressed as a turkey tried to stop Thanksgiving. He, of course, failed.

Get ready to switch from your traditional Thanksgiving Day meal to something called "Thanks-vegan." I know it may sound bizarre, but let this grown man dressed as a Thanksgiving Day turkey on a cutting board convince you.

He's a PETA supporter who WLBT3 reports spent his lunch hour last week in downtown Jackson, Mississippi completely wasting his time. I mean, he spent the time making a huge difference in what folks everywhere think about their Thanksgiving Day meals.

Undoubtedly, he convinced absolutely nobody to celebrate Thanks-vegan instead of Thanksgiving. Getting people to convert to a vegan roast is the stated goal of the stunt, according to the folks at PETA, who have pulled similar stunts in the past.

"Turkeys are thinking, feeling individuals who feel pain just as humans do, and they don’t want to be stuffed and carved to pieces for a fleeting taste of their flesh," says PETA President Tracy Reiman.

"PETA’s provocative holiday spread encourages everyone to tuck into a savory vegan roast that gives everyone something to be thankful for."

PETA Hoped This Would Shame America Into Eating Vegan Roasts, Not A Chance

I'm sorry, but if you want me to take a stunt like this seriously, you're going to have to go all in. For starters, I don’t see any clothes on those delicious-looking fake turkeys.

I'm not listening to a thing if you're pretending to be nude with underwear and foot coverings. It's just not authentic.

I know he can’t remove his head to pull this stunt off. I get that, but he can go without the wineglass or whatever that is propping his head up.

Again, it gives off an uninviting stench of phony. It's forced.

The peaking with his eyes and interacting with people as they walked by are further examples that this was nothing more than a complete sham.

A mockery of authentic protests. You're trying to convince me to not eat turkey and all you're doing is making me hungry for turkey.

Did you watch the video above? The whining of the guy in the PETA T-shirt put an exclamation point on the failed attempt to ruin everyone's Thanksgiving.