Man Sent Flying Through The Air Before Appearing To Knock Himself Out During Cheese Rolling Festival

While we were busy here in the United States honoring the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms on Monday, folks in England were throwing themselves down a steep hill for cheese.

It was the Spring Bank Holiday, which is when the annual cheese rolling festival in Gloucestershire, England takes place. For those not familiar with the event, they roll a wheel of cheese down a steep hill and lunatics run after it.

The first person who makes it to the bottom of the hill in one, or mostly one piece, or catches the cheese as it speeds down the hill wins. What do you win? The wheel of cheeks, of course.

Is it worth it? Almost certainly not, but that doesn’t keep people from showing up to compete. There were thousands who showed up for this year's event.

According to the BBC, two of the contestants were taken to the hospital, and you have to believe that a man seen flying down the hill in a viral video was one of them.

The man completely takes flight in the insane viral video as he runs down the hill after a wheel of cheese

His questionable technique of fully sprinting down the steep hill led him to lose his balance, roll, and then go flying through the air. He didn’t exactly stick the landing either.

The insane video shows a rough landing that appears to have resulted in him being knocked unconscious as he continued to roll and slide to a stop near the bottom of the hill.

Not an ideal way to have your attempt at winning a wheel of cheese come to an end, but at least he'll always have this viral video. Which should come in handy as there's a good chance he doesn’t remember much of what happened.