Man Lets Intrusive Thoughts Win, Bursts Pipe Trying To Do Parking Garage Pull Up

Yeah, that went about as well as I thought it would.

We've all been there before.

You're walking through an industrial building or a parking garage, and you see a pipe hanging just within reach.

You're a man, so your first instinct is to either jump and try to hang on the pipe, do a pull-up, or throw down an imaginary dunk like you're Dominique Wilkins in his prime.

It's okay, the thought has crossed every guy's mind a time or two.

Unfortunately for this group of guys in a parking garage in Fairfax County, Virginia, we found out what happens when you let those intrusive thoughts get the best of you.

(Spoiler alert: it ain't good.)

Yeah, that went about as well as I thought it would.

I'm also glad this happened to this guy for my own sake, because I can't tell you the amount of times I thought about banging out some pull-ups on an exposed pipe, so it's good to get an example of actions having consequences.

And let me be clear, I knew about the pipe bursting, but I didn't know the cops would be hunting this guy down like Harrison Ford in The Fugitive.

Good to know I can take "parking garage crossfit" off my to-do list.

My favorite part of the video is the initial burst of the pipe, the calm before the storm, then the absolute deluge taking place in the second half.

That pipe knew what it was doing, lulling everyone into a false sense of security before unleashing a Biblical flood.

The comments were unforgiving, reinforcing my thought that I'm glad I wasn't the one caught on camera trying to hit a PR on back and biceps day.

I can agree with these commenters that our parking garage parkour participants should be held responsible, but I think we've all thought about jumping up and grabbing a pipe at some time or another.

So remember folks, the next time you want to show off your lat strength in your local parking garage, you're being watched.

Thank you for your attention to this important PSA.