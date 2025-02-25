Man Caught Attempting To Board Plane With A Bunch Of Cocaine Stuffed In A Wig

Police in Colombia didn’t fall for the old $10k worth of drugs stuffed into a wig gag. They caught the man with the hidden cocaine glued to his head with the help of security scanners.

The unnamed 40-year-old suspect from Pereira attempted to board a flight from Cartagena to Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Thursday, reports the NY Post.

He didn’t make it. He was stopped by the anti-narcotics police, according to the Colombian National Police, who posted a video detailing the bust on social media.

The video shows an officer cutting the glued-on wig off of the man's head, revealing several baggies filled with a white substance that then tested positive for cocaine.

The police said after the bust that they prevented the sale of more than 400 doses of cocaine.

This wasn’t the unnamed suspect's first time being caught trafficking drugs. He reportedly already has two prior charges for drug trafficking under his belt.

You can’t board a plane with a wig full of cocaine, not even in Colombia

It would appear as if law enforcement in Colombia isn't yet onboard with Colombian President Gustavo Petro's assessment of the drug. He recently stated that cocaine was "no worse than whiskey."

I don’t know if the man would have been busted had he soaked his wig in whiskey before attempting to board the plane or not.

But the fact that they didn’t let him take his flight with a wig stuffed full of cocaine suggests that the authorities aren't trusting the president's science. Not yet anyway.

"Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whiskey," Petro said earlier this month during an address to his country. "Scientists have analyzed this. Cocaine is no worse than whiskey."

I think the late great Rick James said it best when it comes to cocaine and the effects of the drug while on Chappelle's Show when he said, "cocaine is a hell of a drug."

Indeed, it is Rick. Indeed, it is.

That's the reason you can’t stuff a wig full of it and fly all over the world.