While the great poet Eric Clapton once warned us of escapism through cocaine use in his 1977 hit, Colombian President Gustavo Petro wants us to now know that coke is no "worse than whiskey."

During a Presidential address, Petro laid out why everyone should chill over the party drug that cartels now lace with fentanyl, which then kills off Americans in droves.

"Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whiskey," Petro told his citizens. "Scientists have analyzed this. Cocaine is no worse than whiskey," he added while noting legalizing the drug would be the end to the drug cartels.

Petro wasn't done. He seems to be suggesting that Americans should be able to grab some coke on a golf course when the cart girl comes around.

"If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business (of drug trafficking)," Gustavo continued. "It could easily be dismantled if they legalize cocaine in the world. It would be sold like wine."

Like wine?

So I could go to a grocery store and buy cocaine like I'm picking up a box of wine for a euchre night at a neighbor's house? And it would be clean coke? The whole house isn't going to be slumped over dead in the morning due to fentanyl ODing?

Call me crazy, Gustavo, but I don't think you're ever going to see Americans picking up Two Buck Chuck & a gram of coke at Trader Joe's on a Thursday after work to prep for the weekend.

Let's hear from a cokehead celebrity who tells us all about her coke useage

In late January, a celebrity who wished to remain anonymous wrote an op-ed for The Daily Mail detailing her cocaine useage and what it did to her life.

"I was a 35-year-old woman and addicted to cocaine. To make matters worse, I was famous," the cokehead began.

"I'm not telling you my name; you would recognize my face and you would definitely know my story; but no one wants to be famous for being a tragic cokehead, do they?

"Behind my happy – filtered - Instagram posts, bikini shots, the walks with my dogs, my media fame, I was hiding a deadly secret to my hundreds of thousands of followers: my secret cocaine addiction was killing my body, my looks and my emotional well-being."

The woman notes that cocaine is everywhere. From sports stars to fitness influencers to suburbanite school moms, people are snorting coke.

"I became obsessive over my next hit, not able to enjoy nights out with friends unless I had cocaine, even feeling restless at night at home without a little pick-me-up.

"So I started buying, not every week, sometimes not every fortnight, but regularly enough to have a few dealers' names and numbers in my contacts list. I was taking an enormous risk, being caught in a dealer's car with a media profile to uphold, yet I didn't care. Addiction robs you of your smarts."

As for this claim that cocaine is no worse than whiskey, the celebrity doesn't address that particular angle, but she does tell you what to take instead of coke.

"The high you feel from cocaine is the biggest fraud there is. Stick to coffee instead," she advises.

Is cocaine worse that whiskey?

As an Internet journalist, I did my due diligence on this one by going straight to ChatGPT to see what the AI bot thinks about this battle for the ages.

Americans react to Colombian President's bold claim