Man Arrested For Sunbathing In The Buff Calls It An Attack On 'Beautiful People Doing Beautiful Things'

Do we live in a free country or don't we? Do we own our own land or does it actually belong to someone else? Are beautiful people really allowed to do beautiful things with their beautiful life?

These are just a few of the questions being asked after a South Carolina man was arrested in his own backyard last month. The arrest was for indecent exposure for the crime of sunbathing naked.

John Sullivan of Fountain Inn, South Carolina was arrested on March 13. He says he frequently works out and sunbathes in a thong or completely nude in his backyard.

"Laying out in the sun. Even in the nude. There's nothing wrong with it," he said while pumping iron for part of the interview, reports local NBC affiliate WYFF 4.

Sullivan added some "scientific" benefits to sunbathing in the buff, claiming that "when a male lays out in the sun in the nude, his testosterone levels go up about 400 times."

A South Carolina Man's Clothing Free Backyard Routine Lands Him In Trouble With The Law

Half of Sullivan's fence, according to WYFF 4, is about eight feet tall. The other half is made of chain link with slats designed to obscure the view.

"You're free to do what you care to do on your, on your property, to include sunbathing in the nude. The problem comes if the general public can see you," said Beattie Ashmore, a former federal prosecutor and a Greenville County attorney who has been involved with similar cases before.

"And so, then the question becomes, are they going out of their way to view you? Have you taken preventative measures to keep others, you know, the public driving by, and or neighbors from seeing you?"

The arresting deputy wrote in his report that he could clearly see Sullivan naked through his fence.

"I think people look over here at a beautiful buff bull of alpha male living a wonderful life, from a car garage with a porch built on it, and they see something they want to destroy, just like everybody else who sees beautiful people doing beautiful things with a beautiful life," Sullivan said.

We'll get the answers to the several unanswered questions in May, when the case is set to be decided in court.