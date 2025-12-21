Sunbathing In Your Driveway With Your Junk Out Is Highly Discouraged In This Arizona Neighborhood

A quiet neighborhood in San Tan Valley, Arizona is making noise. They have a neighbor whose sunbathing habits they're trying to put an end to.

He seems to believe that there's nothing wrong with working on his tan from the waist down only. He repeatedly sets up in his driveway with his junk out in full view.

As you might have guessed, his neighbors have some concerns about this. Mainly that the neighborhood has kids in it and they could catch a glimpse of him.

They've taken a picture of him in his driveway without his pants on, called the police multiple times, and are now talking with the local news about their concerns.

Barbara Diaz is one of the concerned neighbors who told FOX 10 Phoenix, "We live in a very high traffic area where the kids are always walking by."

She thought she was living in a family-friendly area until her sister's friend noticed the neighbor in his driveway. She couldn’t ignore what she witnessed.

"She was like, ‘Why is your neighbor sitting outside naked?’ I'm like, ‘What are you talking about?’" Barbara's sister said. "I was just floored. I was like, ‘That is unbelievable.’ I like I didn't even know how to react."

Deputy Allegedly Witnessed the Nude Tanning Firsthand

The sisters assumed that sunbathing in your own driveway in the middle of a neighborhood was against the law. They called the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and were apparently mistaken.

The police allegedly told them that because the friend was the one who witnessed the man with his junk out, and she didn’t live there, they couldn’t do anything. A few days later, Diaz's sister saw him back in the driveway again without pants on.

She said, "Sure enough, he was sitting out there without any pants on, fully exposed." They called the police again and the responding deputy witnessed the naked sunbathing session for himself.

The man told the deputy that he was trying to get a tan and that he couldn't do so in his backyard because he didn’t get any sun in the backyard. That was good enough and the sisters were told once again that nothing could be done.

"They said, 'Well, we can't really do anything because there's no actual victim,'" Barbara said. "My sister did say, ‘Well, I am the victim. I saw them.’ Like, well, unless you are a minor or there are kids around, we really can't arrest them."

No need to get ahead here.

A kid has to see this dude sitting in his driveway with his junk out before they can do anything. For their part, the sheriff's office says they are investigating after receiving multiple calls about him.

Don't take this the wrong way. I'd put going out in the driveway to tan without any pants on in the "cons" column as far as what you'd like from a neighbor. That said, again, it is not my thing, he is bringing some excitement to an otherwise quiet neighborhood.