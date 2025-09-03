Man Arrested For Hitting Woman He Was Buying Shoes From With SUV After She Refused To Let Him Sniff Her Feet

Selling your used shoes and other foot-related items to weirdos isn't an easy living, but it's an honest one. One woman had an unfortunate reminder of that recently.

She considers herself lucky to be alive after a meeting with a 28-year-old man at the Serena Hotel in Aventura, Florida. She was there to sell her old shoes to Elmoncy Sercle.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke to Local 10 News about the incident and said that things took a turn when Sercle asked to smell her feet.

"When I got there, he just wanted to sniff my feet and I didn’t feel comfortable with that," she explained.

"I mean, you could have my sneakers all you want. I mean, I don’t care. I’m not wearing them. And you know, they’re just stinky old sneakers. But people like weird things."

A Florida woman says she was run over after refusing a foot fetish buyer’s odd request.

Given her line of work, she's run into plenty of odd people who are really into feet. But she's never had a situation quite like this one. After being denied the feet sniff, Sercle ran out of the room with what she thought were her shoes.

She chased him down to the parking area where she says she confronted Sercle and that "he did a three-point turn and actually hit me with a car. Ran me over."

"By the grace of God, I’m still standing today," the woman said. "I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I’ve met a lot of people who have foot fetishes, obviously, and nobody has ever done anything to this caliber."

Sercle was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say that he's been involved in other similar incidents.

Here's the interview the woman conducted with Local 10 News and while she didn’t want to be identified, she did allow her moneymakers to make an appearance.