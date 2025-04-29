Florida Man Accused Of Touching As Many As A Dozen Realtors' Feet During Open House Showings

There's evidently a creep with a thing for touching women's feet on the loose in the Tampa Bay area. The apparent Florida man has been targeting real estate agents in the area.

He's been, according to the realtors who have had unfortunate encounters with him, showing up at open houses pretending to be an interested buyer before finding an excuse to touch or caress their feet.

One of the realtors, Angela Julian, told WFLA that there are at least a dozen female realtors who have had these creepy encounters with the same man since as far back as last July.

"He looked around the house, asked questions, asked me to show him the backyard. So, I showed him the backyard. Then he proceeded to tell me that I had an ant on my foot, and I started hopping around trying to figure out where the ant was," Julian said.

"I didn’t see an ant, but he kept telling me that it went behind my shoe. And so he started to unbuckle my shoe and caress my foot."

Keep your head on a swivel at open houses in the Tampa Bay area

The old ant on the foot trick is one of this guy's go-to moves to get close to women's feet, according to several of them who have now come forward.

Julian discovered she wasn’t alone, WFLA reports, after she shared her experience with others online. The latest incident, as far as the real estate agents in the area are aware, took place on April 12.

A safety alert for agents in the Tampa Bay area has been sent out. The Clearwater police are aware and the investigators looking into the incidents have issued a warning for the realtors to "stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity."

Ladies, there's a chance that the weird sweaty guy with a mullet isn’t actually interested in buying the home you're showing. Nothing against weird sweaty guys with mullets. I'm sure most are upstanding citizens, but I'd keep my head on a swivel when you're around them.