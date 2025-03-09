Mallory Edens Welcomes Spring Break In A Bikini

It's March, we've officially entered daylight savings time, and that means spring break is upon us. All over the country, people will be heading for warmer weather. They'll be breaking out the swimwear and getting bikini season started at the beach.

Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens, a noted ally when it comes to respecting summer and, by extension, bikini season doesn't need any reminders about what time of year it is. She was all over it and welcomed spring break this weekend at the beach in a bikini.

If somehow there was any doubt about where the model, producer and founder of a production company stood when it came to the sun, she took the opportunity to set the record straight. She wrote in her spring break welcome, "I love the sun."

What a touching tribute to this special time of year. We can count on Mallory Edens to continue to lead the way off the court.

I don’t know that it will give the Bucks, who are currently holding down the fourth spot in the East, a boost as the NBA's regular season home stretch approaches, but it can't hurt.

Bucks heiress Mallory Edens is busy, but not too busy to welcome spring break

You want to look good, you want to feel good, and you want to play good as you enter the playoffs. This isn't a bad way to set the tone before the end of the regular season.

This could be a pivotal moment for Milwaukee if it gets hot and rides it deep into the postseason. We could all look back and say, "remember Mallory Edens' dominant performance at spring break."

That could be what launches the Bucks into that extra gear and reunites them with the Larry O'Brien. I'm sure Bucks fans are hopeful.

Even if that doesn’t happen, we can still look back on this weekend and remind ourselves that it wasn’t because of the efforts of the Bucks heiress that they didn’t get it done.

Mallory filled up the stat sheet and was fully prepared for postseason/bikini action.