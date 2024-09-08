Bucks Heiress Mallory Edens Shows Respect For Summer While Hosing Off In Greece

The deeper we get into the month of September, the harder it is to continue showing respect for summer. The weather starts cooling off, the pumpkin spice is sprinkled all over everything, and the full-court fall press by big business is on.

Whenever anyone fights back against that, especially as football season arrives, we should take a moment to recognize their courage in fighting the good fight. This year we have Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens joining the fight, and she did so from Greece.

I know there's a case to be made that hitting an overseas vacation this time of year makes it easier not to get captured by the large pro-fall lobby. That may very well be the case. I'm not going to argue that.

Getting every single last drop out of summer is why we're here. Mallory is doing that and the timing of her gallery post from Europe has to be intentional.

The trip took place last week, and she held onto the content in order to drop it on the first Sunday of the NFL season. If that's not standing ovation worthy, I don't know what is.

Mallory Edens is fighting the good fight and showing summer its well deserved respect

The 28-year-old hosing off in a bikini on the water in September is why I'm a summer guy. Fall creeping in and taking that away can't happen.

There are those in the suburbs that are all for closing the pools and setting up the Halloween decorations already. We can't allow it.

We have an ally in this fight in Mallory Edens.

This is clearly more than just about the off-season for her. This is about making sure there is order in the world and complete mayhem isn't allowed to become the norm.

This is perfect timing for those that need to hear it. We've got a couple of weeks left in summer and some thanks to pass along to the Milwaukee Bucks heiress.