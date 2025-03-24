Woman Tries To Attack Man Wearing MAGA Hat, Faceplants In Hilarious Fashion: WATCH

A woman learned the hard way that attacking strangers over political differences is a great way to make a fool out of yourself.

The internet has been full of golden content since President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term.

Many of us expected it to be fun. I'm not sure anyone expected it to be this much fun. The unhinged far-left insanity hasn't disappointed.

That leads us to an all-time great video.

Woman faceplants while chasing young man in MAGA hat.

As a general rule, you should leave strangers alone you see in public. It doesn't matter what they're wearing. It's rarely a good idea to start altercations.

Unfortunately for one woman, that's a lesson she was never taught, and she's now going viral for all the wrong reasons.

The woman was upset with a young man wearing a MAGA hat on the NYC subway. Instead of just ignoring him and minding her business, she decided to verbally berate him.

Dumb decision.

Yet, it wasn't her dumbest decision of the day. The unhinged woman decided to chase the man off the subway while attempting to attack him over his hat. It didn't go well.

She faceplanted in awesome fashion. Watch the hilarious video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is what I like to call getting hit with a big dose of karma. Instead of just leaving the young man alone, the woman decided she wanted to give him a piece of her mind and then attack him.

How'd that work out for her?

She's got intimate with the concrete and is now a major internet joke. Play stupid games, and you'll eventually win stupid prizes.

It's almost like these people enjoy cutting free ads for President Donald Trump and conservatives.

Again, just leave people alone. It's not hard, but if you don't, please make sure someone is filming so we can all enjoy these idiots making fools out of themselves. The internet is much better for it. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.