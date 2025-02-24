Cringe Liberal Activist Brutally Roasted Over Stupid Anti-Trump Tattoo: PHOTOS

Published|Updated

Don't get cringe tattoos unless you want to get crushed on social media.

What's one of the things I always say you can't do online and on social media? What should you never do?

Go full cringe.

That's exactly what liberal activist Chris Mowrey did, and he's now paying the price.

Liberal activist Chris Mowrey crushed over dumb tattoo.

Mowrey is known for being the other half of the most insufferable duo on the internet with Harry Sisson making up the other 50%. If there's someone who needs to attack President Donald Trump or defend liberal lunacy, they're the first online soldiers to sign up.

Well, Mowrey took things to a new level when he got an anti-Trump "Democracy dies in darkness" tattoo. It's the same line used by The Washington Post.

Not only did he get the tattoo, but he also thought it was a good idea to tweet it out.

Would you all like to guess how the reactions went? Every bit as bad as you'd expect.

I had to triple check to make sure this is real. It is, and it's insane. I hope he comes out and says he got the dates of April Fools' Day confused and this was all a prank.

Anything would be better than the reality of "Democracy dies in darkness" being tattooed on your ribs. Does this guy not have any friends who can be honest with him?

The entire point of having good friends is so they can stop you from doing dumb things. I'd say this is about as unhinged and stupid as it gets.

Do we really think this is going to stop President Trump's agenda? No, it's just going to result in getting roasted, which is exactly what is happening.

Liberal activist Chris Mowrey is getting destroyed after showing off his anti-Trump tattoo. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

What do you think of Mowrey's new ink? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.