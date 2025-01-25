MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Proposes A Trump Law That Has Liberals Fuming

Another day, another WIN for MAGA bikini congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna. What a way to jump into a big weekend.

Our favorite lawmaker – and one from the great state of Florida, I might add – was at it AGAIN late Friday, proposing a piece of legislation involving Donald J. Trump that had Libs crumbling to their knees.

What a month for Anna. What a 12 months, frankly. She stunned the world last summer in a Trump swimsuit, crushed at the polls in November, was sworn into the 119th congress two weeks ago, and now she's proposing a bill that would plaster Trump's face right on Mount Rushmore.

That's right, baby! Drill baby drill!

Get 'em, Anna!

Amazing. What a bill. What a congresswoman! What a journey.

God, I love this country. Name me another country where a Maxim cover girl can also make laws and defend our great president? You can't. Doesn't exist.

That's why we're the Land of Opportunity. It's why people sprint across our border in droves. Better be legal, though!

It's what this nation was founded on. Giving folks like Anna Paulina Luna a real chance to make a difference, and she's doing just that here. Let's go ahead and get Trump on Mount Rushmore.

Now, do I have any idea how that works? Nope. Not at all. Seems like a big ask. A tall order. We have a lot of issues right now, and this one seems low on the list.

Maybe it's something we should tackle down the road? Let's fix Carolina and California, then deal with making eggs affordable again, then acquire Greenland, AND THEN get Trump's mug on Mount Rushmore. Seems like a solid plan to me.

But if Anna wants Trump up there now, she's gonna go ahead and move heaven and earth to get it done. That's what we voted for, and why she won. She's a Woman of the People, and she's pissing off the DC elites one bill at a time.

God bless.