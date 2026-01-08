MAGA Bikini Congresswoman Grills The LIBS In A Leather Dress, Karoline Leavitt's Buzzer Beater & Harbaugh!

Holy cow. What a Thursday for Dolphins fans! I haven't felt this alive in years. Now, it will undoubtedly be short-lived because I know exactly how this movie ends:

- Fire McDaniel to pursue Harbaugh

- Hire GM to pair with Harbaugh

- Miss out on Harbaugh

- End up with some young coordinator you've never heard of that's ‘tHe nExT bEsT tHiNg!’

- Repeat process in 2030

But, for today – for right now – I feel alive again. I'm ready to be hurt again. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Anna Paulina Luna gives the Libs a spanking in court.

What else? I've got Karoline Leavitt with an all-time buzzer beater, more Mike McDaniel fallout (with Marco Rubio!), we have COLLEGE FOOTBALL tonight, and does this look like the face of an insufferable socialist grifter who is so full of crap, she makes Kamala Harris look sane?

I think so! You'll see.

Grab you some champagne to celebrate a great day in the NFL, and settle in for a Thursday 'Cap!

This Cea Weaver is the PERFECT face for Mamdani's New York

Before we dive in, let me quickly address insufferable Minnesota. I ain't talking about Minnesota today. I'd like to – mainly for the giant T-Rex in the background of the photo that NOBODY is talking about (look it up) – but I'm not.

You can get the Xs and Os of Minnesota everywhere else. You've been in this class long enough, you know where I stand. There are some funny tweets. When the time is right, we will bring them to class.

But not today.

Instead, I'd like to keep it light, and start in Mamdani's socialist New York City, where his FIRECRACKER aide was reportedly reduced to tears when she was caught gaslighting like an absolute PRO.

Let's all welcome Cea Weaver to class!

Karoline Leavitt knew the mission!

You wanna know the amazing thing? Cea Weaver is 37. Sydney Sweeney is 28! She's only nine years older than her.

If that picture doesn't tell you everything you need to know about the difference in American politics right now, I can't help you. It's all right there!

Anyway, here's more on this lunatic from the NY Post:

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s newly instated radical-left tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, broke down Wednesday as she dodged questions from reporters about her gentrification hypocrisy.

The 37-year-old, who has faced backlash for blasting homeownership as a "weapon of white supremacy" in the past, teared up when she emerged briefly from her apartment building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, at about 9 a.m.

Weaver, who was tapped by Mamdani to be his new director of the city's Office to Protect Tenants, quickly ran back inside after she was asked about the $1.6 million home her mother owns in Nashville, Tennessee.

Truly incredible. All right class, we said it yesterday, so let's all say it again today just to see who was paying attention. You ready:

"These people don't really care about ANY of this." It's ALL BS. Always, always, always.

You know what we DO care about? Memorable gambling beats!

McDaniel, Marco, Anna & what a WEEKEND ahead!

I'm on an unfathomably bad gambling run right now, but that's in sports gambling. Seriously. I cannot win a bet. Not one single bet. I've even tried to do the thing where I think about placing a bet, but then place the exact opposite hoping it would hit, and it predictably backfired.

So, I may have to dip my toe into stuff like this. I can gamble on how long Karoline Leavitt's daily briefings go? I am ALL IN. Sounds amazing. Forget anytime TD parlays, I want $50 on Karoline to go UNDER 65 for the second day in a row this afternoon.

No chance she's letting those vultures grill her on Minnesota for over an hour. Easy money.

Speaking of grilling … let's rapid-fire this Thursday class into a big Thursday night.

First up? Anna Paulina Luna throwing on her best leather vest and stuffing the Libs into a congressional locker!

Get 'em, Anna!

"I have referred them BOTH to the DOJ for criminal charges. May justice be swift. The American people are tired of being taken advantage of."

Amen. What a time to be alive.

Next? How great is Marco Rubio?

I can't get enough of the Marco memes on the internet right now. They're all over the place. One day he's inheriting Venezuela. The next it's Greenland. Today, it's the Dolphins.

Remember when him and Trump bitched at each other in 2016 and Trump basically little-boyed him? And now he's all of a sudden the hottest commodity in Trump's cabinet? Amazing.

Speaking of McDaniel … I said it three years ago, and I'll say it again now: he should've kicked the field goal.

That was PEAK Dolphins fandom. An early season game against the Broncos in 2023 where we scored 70. It's literally been all downhill ever since. And McDaniel chose not to kick the field goal to set the all-time record for points in a game.

Where did that get you, Mike!? What was Clay's original OutKick mantra way back in the day? DBAP? Look it up.

OK, that's it for today. We've got football tonight. Ole Miss-Miami. Spot in the championship game on the line. I'm rolling with the Canes.

So, early congratulations to Ole Miss!

See you tomorrow. Who has it better than us?

