MAGA Beauty Debra Lea Swims In The White House (Press) Pool, Vile LIBS Attack Pregnant Karoline & Pete!

Also, Paul Skenes has had an AWFUL week.

Here we are, folks. The final Friday of March. We made it. This is when the sports calendar really ramps up. Sneaky solid time of year. Really sneaky.

We get more basketball this weekend. All weekend long. We get opening weekend baseball. We've got UFL openers, for those interested (and that's everyone!). The Masters is now less than two weeks out.

Most importantly, we're only a few days away from April. Which means we're closing in on May. Which means summer is almost here.

Hang tight, folks. I'm starting to feel things. We're close. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where MAGA beauty Debra Lea goes for a swim in the White House press pool as the LIBS attack Karoline Leavitt.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a LOADED week of #content, Paul Skenes has had just an awful week, I'm confused by this Pete Alonso moment from yesterday, and we'll open up the mailbag on the way out.

Sound good? Good!

Grab you a crisp $100 Trump bill, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

My MLB betting season is off to a great start!

Amazing. The Libs are going to just melt over that. Imagine all the insufferable Hollywood elites who are now going to be forced to carry Trump's signature in their wallets? I can't wait.

And by the way, I can assure you that these will be legit Trump signatures. The guy LOVES a good signature. He really loves a good pen.

And I mean he LOVES a good pen:

Amazing. Even with that pesky little Strait of Hormuz situation hanging over his head, Trump still fires a fastball about pens. This is what it's all about.

Anyway, let's get this class started. No pens here!

Just losing bets.

I placed two yesterday afternoon that I felt pretty good about. My first two bets of the season. A Mets/Pirates NRFI, and Paul Skenes to have six strikeouts. Six!

For those who missed it, Skenes gave up a billion runs in the first inning, didn't even make it OUT of the first inning, and the Pirates scored two batters into the game.

So, you know, we are ROLLING right off the bat!

What a week of #content!

Brutal day for me, brutal week for Paul. Livvy Dunne spent all week going viral for basically being naked on the set of Baywatch, and then Skenes had his worst start, I would imagine, since … ever?

By the way, Skenes and Logan Webb – who played in the WBC – got lit up like Christmas trees this week. Tarik Skubal struck out six and didn't give up a run yesterday.

Not saying that'll be a storyline moving forward, but … that'll probably be a storyline moving forward.

OK, let's get to the best #content from a loaded week!

Debra, Pete & the mail!

What a week! And, frankly, it's really just getting started.

We've got basketball tonight, tomorrow AND Sunday. We've got baseball tonight, tomorrow AND Sunday. Who the hell knows what we're gonna do in the Middle East between now and Monday (although Trump loves a good news dump after the markets close on a Friday, so head on a SWIVEL today).

Grab something and hold on tight, folks. We're in for a wild little ride.

Couple thoughts …

1. Sorry to all Nebraska fans in class today. I should've never adopted them. That's on me. My teams never win.

2. Except the Red Sox! Good to see them blank Joe's Reds yesterday. I watched most of the game from my back patio while practicing some chipping between commercial breaks. It was the most alive I'd felt in MONTHS.

3. It's called a PROJECTOR, kids. I've never felt so old. And depressed.

4. I've been to that glorified Nantucket convenience store a billion times in my life, if that tells you anything about my luck.

5. Welcome back to class, Gia! A good reminder that the NFL Draft is almost here!

6. The vile, disgusting, pathetic LIBS attacking Karoline Leavitt for posting pictures from her baby shower can kick rocks. The worst people. Just compete scumbags.

And guess what, Libs? When she takes maternity leave here in a few months, we already have a replacement warming up in the bullpen!

Rapid-fire time:

Welcome to class, Debra Lea! It ain't Gutfeld!, but we still have fun here. You seem like you'll fit right in. No idea why Debra was at the White House yesterday, but if she's the one monitoring the situation in Iran, I think we're in good hands.

Next? Let's open the mailbag quickly before getting to Pete Alonso's weirdness yesterday in Baltimore.

From Dennis T:

Thanks to everyone at the Outkick team for your website, articles and posts. My only critique is that when I click on Screencaps and Nightcaps, I can either never see the posted photos or videos or…when I refresh, my iPhone automatically refreshes about 1/2 through the article.

This has been a consistent issue for the past 2 years and I know that Joe Kinsey continues to address it; however, over the past 2-3 weeks it’s gotten worse and I end up giving up on reading those 2 columns each day.

Hopefully something can be done to remedy this.

Thanks, Dennis!

First off, thanks for putting up with the Instagram embed issue for what feels like years now. I agree, it's awful. The only workaround is to refresh right now, which is silly. I get it.

I will say, the OutKick website is about to go through some pretty major changes over the next few months, and I think they will all be good ones.

I can't say more right now – mainly because I'm not totally sure exactly what they are – but trust me, we are working on some things. Hang tight!

Here's some random Cubs fan on TWITTER for your troubles. This should show up, no problemo!

See? All is well.

Finally, on the way out … did anyone else see this from the Orioles game yesterday?

What am I missing? I've never seen a player get a standing ovation – and then HAT TIP the crowd – just because he was this big offseason signing. Huh? A standing ovation is one thing. That's fine. People are pumped for Pete Alonso, as they should be.

But to step out and take your helmet off and wave to the crowd like he's some former Oriole great returning home for the first time in years? It's weird, right?

Step in the damn box and get ready to hit, Pete. We've got a game to play!

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good work, everyone. Let's have a big weekend. Last one of March. Make it count.

See you Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did you know that was a projector? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.