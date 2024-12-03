Maddie Scherr Dropped A Triple-Double On Instagram From The Cayman Islands Classic Over The Weekend

There's something special brewing on the women's basketball court at TCU. The Horned Frogs have added talent and are currently off to an 8-0 start to start the season. That's good enough for first-place in the Big 12.

They were able to do all of that without newcomers Hailey Van Lith and Maddie Scherr taking the floor together. Van Lith has been flying solo, averaging almost 20 points and 7 assists per game, while Scherr has yet to hit the floor due to injury.

These two deciding to team up at TCU set off alarm bells immediately. The Horned Frogs were going to compete on and off the floor this season with any squad that had dual threat talent on the roster.

They immediately put the Cavinder Twins on notice, and through eight games they've delivered. Van Lith has done the heavy lifting on the court, and while she's recovering from her injury, Scherr has been putting up shots on social media.

Not too many, though. You don't want to give the haters fuel to start throwing around accusations that you're spending too much time on social media and not enough time trying to get back on the floor.

That's part of being an athlete with a decent-sized social media following who is going to get their hands on some NIL dollars. It attracts a lot of haters.

TCU will only get better when Maddie Scherr hits the floor with Hailey Van Lith

Scherr decided over the weekend, at the Cayman Islands Classic, to ignore the haters and remind everyone that as good as TCU has looked, they're going to get even better when she returns.

She then proceeded to drop a triple-double with a tip of the cap to Thanksgiving and the tan she picked up on the trip to the British Overseas Territory.

The post ended 7 weeks dedicated to basketball and the occasional TikTok, which can only mean one thing: she's close to making her TCU debut.

The No. 9 Horned Frogs are going to be an even bigger force to be reckoned with when that happens. There's still a lot of season left to be played, but an 8-0 start is nothing to take lightly.

Good luck keeping TCU down when Hailey Van Lith and Maddie Scherr start dropping pregame TikToks and post-game victory content all over social media. It's going to be on for real when that goes down.