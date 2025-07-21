Angry Lynx Attacking Truck In Canada Caught On Video: WATCH

An adult lynx can easily weigh more than 20 pounds

A lynx wasn't happy to see a truck heading down the road in Canada.

As OutKick readers know, there is a never-ending stream of wild nature videos and photos that hit the web on a regular basis.

Sometimes, the content is heartwarming and uplifting. Other times, things go sideways and situations can get serious rather quickly.

That leads us to a new video going viral on Instagram.

Lynx attacks truck in Canada

The popular Instagram page @yournationalparks shared a video of a sizable lynx sprinting at a truck and smashing into the driver-side door. Whiskey Riff reported the video was filmed somewhere in Alberta, Canada.

It's not clear what sparked the animal to become enraged, but it certainly wasn't happy. You can watch the wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who aren't familiar with lynx, an adult one can easily weigh north of 20 pounds. They're not the biggest animals you'll find, but they can become aggressive – like many animals – if they feel threatened.

The comments section also had plenty of reactions to the footage. Some suggested there might have been something wrong:

Was one of its babies injured? It’s trying to be protective and seems upset.

My toxic trait is i would let it kn the car

He wants u to follow him

If you’re cold, they’re cold. Let them inside

My parents made a bobcat mad in NM and they said it charged them in their truck. I guess it’s a true story!

Might be rabid, that's not usual behavior

He was hunting 😮 and meant business

Wants you to follow back to somewhere.

What's interesting is you can hear a low-volume sound in the video that appears to be something in distress.

Is it a hunter's electric call or is a different animal hurt off-screen? It's impossible to know based simply on the footage, but I'm guessing that noise played a role in the lynx jumping at the truck.

What do you think of the wild nature video? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.