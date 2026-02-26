'Yellowstone' Star Amps Up Fans With Blunt Comments About New Spinoff

Luke Grimes is returning as Kayce Dutton in the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals."

It sounds like "Marshals" will be exactly what fans are hoping for when it hits TVs.

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff focuses on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) following the ending of Taylor Sheridan's epic neo-Western.

Hype continues to grow for the series ahead of its March 1st premiere on CBS. It's not hard to understand why.

"Yellowstone" was the biggest hit on TV, and the universe expanding is a win for people who enjoy Sheridan's work.

Luke Grimes previews "Marshals," and promises lots of action.

"Marshals" will see Kayce join the U.S. Marshals to continue his arc of crushing bad guys. However, it won't be like "Yellowstone," according to the man leading the way.

"I just hope you like it. That’s what I would say. It’s a very different show. It’s a lot quicker paced. There’s a lot of action in the show, but I hope the original fans will still like it," Grimes told Entertainment Tonight in a video shared Wednesday when asked to address the fans.

Grimes also joked that country music superstar Riley Green joined the show because he needed the work.

You can see his full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is exactly what fans want to hear about "Marshals." Feed us gunfights, violence, action and a lot of chaos.

That's what made Kayce Dutton an interesting character in "Yellowstone." Don't fix it if it's not broken. It's really that simple.

The latest preview for "Marshals" was also released earlier this week. You can check it out below.

You can catch the premiere of "Marshals" on March 1st on CBS. I can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.