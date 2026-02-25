Adrenaline-Packed Preview Released For 'Yellowstone' Spinoff, Prepare For Violence: WATCH

'Marshals' premieres March 1st on CBS. It follows Kayce Dutton after the events of 'Yellowstone.'

A second trailer is out for the upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff "Marshals."

Basic info:

Network: CBS

Plot: With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

Cast: Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill and Arielle Kebbel

Premiere date: March 1, 2026

Source material: Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone."

Adrenaline-Packed ‘Marshals’ Preview Released

The "Yellowstone" world is rapidly expanding, and "Marshals" is one of the most highly-anticipated additions.

The series will follow Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) after the events of the original saga. Instead of protecting the ranch, the youngest Dutton son is now a U.S. Marshal.

All signs point to the series keeping Kayce's tendency to find himself in violent situations, and the latest preview promises lots of gunfire.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I honestly can't wait for "Marshals" to arrive on CBS. It looks like it's going to be every bit as awesome as "Yellowstone" was in its prime.

It's also important to note the "Yellowstone" universe sticks to a shockingly simple formula for success. Give viewers action, violence, good guys killing bad guys and make it as entertaining as possible.

No lecturing. No woke slop. Just fun. It's a recipe that has made Taylor Sheridan and everyone else involved a lot of money.

You can catch "Marshals" on CBS starting March 1st. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.