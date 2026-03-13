'Yellowstone' Star Releases New Country Music Song, Internet Goes Wild: LISTEN

Luke Grimes continues to drop new music and prove he's only trending up.

The "Yellowstone" star is an incredibly successful actor. His new series "Marshals" – a spinoff from the original saga created by Taylor Sheridan – is currently airing its first season on CBS.

It's an entertaining show, even if it's a bit of a different vibe. However, acting is far from his only talent.

Grimes also kills it in the country music game.

Luke Grimes releases new country music song.

Grimes' new album "Redbird" comes out on April 3rd, and he's been dropping new tracks ahead of its release. He released "Haunted" a couple of weeks ago, and he's now back with another single.

The "Marshals" star released "Drink Drink Drink" for fans on Friday, and something tells me you're going to hear this at a lot of bonfires this summer with the boys.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to sound off in the comments after it was released:

Wow.....this is a banger 👍

I’m so happy you released this on a Friday Luke. My new beer song !! Can’t wait for the full album.

It's a beautiful song, man. 🍻

My new drinking song on the pontoon!

New drinking song right here!

Good song

Like I said above, get ready to hear this a lot this summer. I know a summer country music hit when I hear one, and this perfectly fits the role.

Now, fans wait for the full album to come out in April. I can't wait. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.