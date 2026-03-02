'Yellowstone' Star Releases New Country Music Song, Has Internet Going Crazy: LISTEN

Grimes starred in 'Yellowstone' and now stars in the spinoff 'Marshals.'

Luke Grimes continues to kill it when it comes to growing his country music career.

Most people recognize Grimes from his time as Kayce Dutton for five seasons on "Yellowstone." The role changed his acting career, and boosted him to stardom.

He followed up the success of "Yellowstone" with the new spinoff "Marshals." However, the Dutton universe isn't the only thing Grimes has going for him.

The talented actor is also an outstanding country music artist.

Luke Grimes Releases New Country Song

Grimes recently announced his new album "Redbirds," and he dropped a new single for his fans on Friday.

The new song — "Haunted" — perfectly captures the classic vibe of old school country heartbreak songs. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's a fairly impressive song from Grimes, and it didn't take long at all for people to rush to the comments on YouTube with reactions:

Beautiful song Luke!

My precious man you have such a beautiful voice

Great song and amazing voice

Listening to this song after waking up made my day

Beautiful song has so much meaning

Love this song Luke

Most people would be lucky to be really good at one thing in life. Grimes managed to build two career paths in entertainment, and that's definitely not an easy task.

He's excellent on screen and has a booming country music career. "Haunted" is just the last addition to his music stockpile, and plenty more is on the way.

It's going to be exciting to see where he can take things with his upcoming album. I have no doubt country music fans will love it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.