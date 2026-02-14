'Yellowstone' Star Announces Career-Changing Decision, Is A Big Win For Fans: DETAILS

Luke Grimes continues to impress on and off TV.

Grimes shot to superstar status after landing the role of Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone." His character was one of the most important parts of the series all five seasons.

In fact, Kayce Dutton is such a huge character that a spinoff solely focused on him – "Marshals" – premieres on CBS March 1st.

Now, he's growing his country music career at the same time.

Luke Grimes Announces New Country Music Album

Grimes started getting into the country music business not long after his career exploded with "Yellowstone."

Most people are lucky to be talented at one thing. Grimes is an elite actor……and is one hell of a country singer. It's wildly impressive.

He's now taking things to the next level. Grimes announced Friday that he's releasing a new album titled Redbird."

The album is set to be released on April 3rd.

You also dropped the first single from the upcoming album. You can listen to "Love You Now" below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's great to see that Grimes is still absolutely cooking when it comes to acting and country music. There's no doubt he's a rare talent.

I also have no doubt his new music is going to be epic. You're missing out if you're not already listening to his work. His music has a very nice vibe to it.

Props to Grimes for continuing to crush the game. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.